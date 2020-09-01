Jackson and Teton County win housing grant

News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Community Foundation of Jackson Hole has awarded a $25,000 grant to the Town of Jackson and Teton County, Wyoming Housing Department.



The funds will be used to help secure temporary housing for community members seeking a place to quarantine or isolate due to COVID-19.



Specifically, the grant will be used to lease six units for three months to ensure that Teton county Public Health has a place for people to go should they need to quarantine or isolate and don’t have safe sheltering options.



“Over the past several months many community organizations have worked together to place individuals and families in temporary housing to safely quarantine or isolate because of COVID-19,” said Jackson/Teton County Affordable Housing Director April Norton. “Over the past few weeks, it became clear that we needed to secure longer-term leases on multiple units to ensure that those in need have a place to safely land on a temporary basis. This grant from the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole allows us to better serve our community,” Norton said.



Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should reach out to their primary health care provider. Those without a primary care provider, call St. John’s Health Hotline at 307-739-4898, option 3.