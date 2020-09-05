Pebble Creek installing new additions to its Ski Area

News

INKOM, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The ski area in Inkom is currently working on some new renovations.

"We're expanding our snowmaking down the south part of the beginner area on our mountain to better accommodate beginner and intermediate skiers," said Business of Operations Stefan Berkel. "So, we're putting in four new hydrant locations, as well as eight new lights, nightlights to expand our lighted terrain for night skiing."

For Pebble Creek, COVID-19 had minimal effect on its operations, as they were able to use that time to make renovations during the offseason.

We took a little time off in the spring and we're back at it, doing all of our regular maintenance and we're gonna throw this project in too and we're really happy with the progress that we're making," said General Manager Mike Dixon.

Dixon is also optimistic about this year's upcoming season.

"We know this is going to be a different winter," Dixon said. "We're not sure how it's going to look. We're right in our planning stage with that. But we think being outside is healthy, and we're looking forward to this season and getting this last year behind us."

Pebble Creek plans to open its doors in 2020. You can purchase tickets and season passes for a trip to the ski area through their website.