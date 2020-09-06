Prison inmate found dead

News

BOISE, Idaho-(KIFI/KIDK) -The Idaho Department of Correction is investigating the apparent suicide of man who was incarcerated at Idaho Maximum Security Institution.

Gilberto Mendoza was found hanging in his cell and unresponsive at 6:47 p.m., Thursday. Staff immediately began lifesaving measures and called 911.

Mendoza was pronounced dead at 7:49 p.m., Thursday.

Mendoza was sentenced to prison for robbing an Idaho Falls convenience store in August 2019. He threatened a clerk at the Maverik store on Sunnyside with a knife to steal cash and gas for his vehicle.

He was sentenced to a minimum two-year prison term in February after entering a plead deal to robbery.

Idaho Maximum Security Institution is a 538-bed maximum security prison for men south of Boise.