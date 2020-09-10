20-Year master plan for Zoo Idaho discussed during city council work session

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — Big changes are in the works for one of Pocatello's most popular landmarks.

During Thursday's city council work session, Parks and Recreation staff met with council members to discuss a 20-year master plan for Zoo Idaho.

The zoo struggled during the early months of the pandemic, but have bounced back with increased attendance from the local community.

"Earlier this year because of the pandemic, the zoo suffered a 30% loss in revenue from attendance," Council Member Claudia Ortega said. "Towards the end of the summer, more people have been going to the zoo, probably more local, so they are happy about that."

With an increase in attendance, Zoo Idaho is able to remodel some of their park for a more user-friendly experience.

"A lot of it is has to deal with exhibits at the zoo and making them more accessible to people," said Council President Heidi Adamson said. "A common complaint that we hear at the zoo is that we've got those steep paths going up to the upper level, and that's something that needs to be addressed.

With new additions on the way for Zoo Idaho, Adamson was pleased for what is next for the park.

"That's just a really exciting thing to see the changes up at the zoo and to see how people can go and visit there," Adamson said. "They're excited to see those changes and improvements and what the future plans are for the zoo."

Zoo Idaho is currently open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.