News
today at 2:37 pm
Published 3:23 pm

Club Charley’s reopens for belated Pocatello Pride

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Despite "outstanding" losses from the mandatory bar shut down, Club Charley's in Pocatello is finally reopening.

When Governor Brad Little lifted the Covid-19 restrictions for bars in Idaho, Club Charley's managing director Jon Piersol decided to keep his doors closed.

"We have a lot people in the community with compromised immune systems, so we have to be extra, extra safe," Piersol said.

The LGBTQ bar was also undergoing a major renovation. With the help of dedicated friends, Piersol remodeled the dance floor, DJ booth, bar top, restrooms and more.

"The whole thing, top to bottom," Piersol said. "Every square inch."

Club Charley's is hosting a grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 19 for the bar's 23rd anniversary and a belated Pocatello Pride event. Masks are highly recommended, but not mandatory, and capacity will be limited as well.

Friends we are back this coming week. We’ve decided to come back with 2020 POCATELLO PRIDE at the Club. We will be open...

Posted by Club Charleys Pocatello on Saturday, September 12, 2020
Emma Iannacone

Emma is a reporter for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

