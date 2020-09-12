Club Charley’s reopens for belated Pocatello Pride

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Despite "outstanding" losses from the mandatory bar shut down, Club Charley's in Pocatello is finally reopening.

When Governor Brad Little lifted the Covid-19 restrictions for bars in Idaho, Club Charley's managing director Jon Piersol decided to keep his doors closed.

"We have a lot people in the community with compromised immune systems, so we have to be extra, extra safe," Piersol said.

The LGBTQ bar was also undergoing a major renovation. With the help of dedicated friends, Piersol remodeled the dance floor, DJ booth, bar top, restrooms and more.

"The whole thing, top to bottom," Piersol said. "Every square inch."

Club Charley's is hosting a grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 19 for the bar's 23rd anniversary and a belated Pocatello Pride event. Masks are highly recommended, but not mandatory, and capacity will be limited as well.