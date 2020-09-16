Local Trump supporter catches sign thief on camera

News

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho - A local Trump supporter says vandals are targeting his yard, stealing political signs.

Kelly Woods is a retired veteran who says he loves his country, but is also a supporter of democracy.

"We have different views and opinions on a lot of things," Woods said.

Woods said Tuesday night was the third time someone has trespassed on his property to steal his political signs in support of President Trump.

"Anyone that has to sneak around at nighttime in the shadows has no spine," Wood said. "An adult will be able to address it [their political views] with people of different views in a productive way."

At one point Woods had to chase people out of his yard and has contacted the Bannock County Sheriff's office and have provided them with video as evidence.

He describes the perpetrator as a younger white male with tattoos on his inner and outer left bicep and long curly hair