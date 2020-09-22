Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s impact felt in Eastern Idaho

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -Ruth Bader Ginsburg may have been small in stature, but her death has resonated around the country and here in Idaho.

"I think about this tiny little lady and all of the impact that she has made on all of us," said former Idaho State Senator Diane Bilyeu. "It's bigger than life, and I really admire her."

Ginsburg advocated strongly for women's rights throughout her life and gave women hope that they could aspire to do the improbable.

"I think that's partly what she has done," Bilyeu said. "She has wiped out some of the fear that women have had to take part in leadership positions in this country."

Ginsberg did not take her position on the Supreme Court for granted and used her platform in an effective manner.

"Primary responsibility of judges is to make decisions, and hers were always well thought out and very well written." said former Sixth District Judge Peter McDermmott.

Ginsburg may have not seen eye to eye with everyone on the bench, but definitely commanded her colleagues' attention.



"She had respect, and whether you agreed with her or not, you respected her and you knew that you were going to listen to what Ruth Bader Ginsburg had to say and listen to her arguments," Bilyeu said. "She was brilliant."



Ginsburg leaves a legacy that is unparalleled and will be missed by people across the nation.



"Her dissenting opinions were remarkable and marvelous," Mcdermott said. "She was very intelligent, and is irreplaceable. It's a definite tragedy not to have her on the Supreme Court now."

A vigil was held for Ginsberg's life at the U.S. District Courthouse in Pocatello on Saturday.

