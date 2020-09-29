Concrete ramps put in on Portneuf River for floaters

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - As part of the City of Pocatello's initiative to revitalize the Portneuf River, four new concrete ramps were installed along the river.

Using Idaho Parks and Recreation grant money, staff from Idaho Fish and Game constructed the ramps throughout the summer.

The four ramps were installed down river: at the Cheyenne Bridge, at Centennial Park, at Taysom Rotary Park and at a parking lot along Pornteuf Road near the Bannock County landfill.

Hannah Sanger, the Science and Environment Division Administrator for the city, has been working for the past few years to revitalize the river and encourage people to recreate on it.

Since the inaugural Poky Portneuf Paddle in 2019, people have been floating the river more than ever. Sanger said it was important to provide safe and easy ways for people to get into and out of the water.

"We're really excited it's turned out so well and there's been so much support and use of it. It's really letting us know we're going in the right direction and doing what the community wants," Sanger said.