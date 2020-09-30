Judge considers change of venue in Dripps murder case

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Attorneys for Brian Dripps asked 7th District Judge Joel Tingey Wednesday to move his approaching trial somewhere outside Bonneville County.

7th District Judge Joel Tingey has taken the issue under advisement.

Tingey’s attorney Jim Archibald argued for a hearing someplace like Boise or Caldwell.

Dripps is accused of the rape and murder of Angie Dodge in Idaho Falls 24 years ago. He was charged after DNA evidence allegedly linked him to her death and shortly after Christopher Tapp was released from prison after being wrongfully convicted in her death.

Archibald said there have been abusive comments made about Dripps on social media venues before anyone has heard any actual evidence in the case.

Prosecutors argued that Bonneville County has a large enough population to find a fair and impartial jury.

Judge Tingey said he is inclined to move Dripps trial, currently scheduled to begin next June, outside of Bonneville County. But, he said he is not sure how far it needs to move. He is considering a trial in either Pocatello or Twin Falls.

The judge did not immediately announce a time for Dripps’ next hearing or his decision on the change of venue request.