Southeast Idaho law enforcement attend crisis intervention training

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Law enforcement officials in Southeast Idaho spent the last week learning from mental health professionals.

The Pocatello Police Department hosted a week long crisis intervention training. Members from the Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Chubbuck Police and Pocatello Police attended the training.

The focus was to teach officers how to better interact with people in mental distress or who are suffering from mental illness and addiction.

Cpl. Akilah Lacey with PPD said this was his third time going through the training.

"You learn something new everyday. All the medical professionals come, they've got so much schooling. I'm just an officer trying to soak it all in," Lacey said.

The department has offered this training before, but they plan to make it more regular for officers, following a societal push over the summer, Lacey said.