Police are currently investigating two separate shooting incidents in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Police are still looking for suspects in two different shootings that occurred in Pocatello last week.

Shots were reported around 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 3 across from Hiline Road and in front of the Belaire Estates Mobile Home Park on East Quinn Road. Police recovered 14 shell casings from the scene.

This incident appears to be unrelated to the shooting on Sept. 27 on N 9th Ave., where police discovered around a dozen shell casings that were fired at a residence in the area. Investigators also found a mysterious blood trail in the surrounding neighborhood.

"If you have got someone that you know that has got an injury that seems unexplained, that is probably something that would be good to call the [Pocatello] police department about," said Pocatello police Lt. John Walker. "If somebody is suffering from some kind of a gunshot wound, we certainly want to know that."

There were no reported injuries in either shooting. According to the Pocatello Police Department, these shootings are quite unusual. Despite this, Lt. Walker says there has not been a dramatic rise of crime in the area.

"We've seen an uptick nationally," Walker said. "We've not necessarily seen an uptick here, though we've seen some things that are going on a little bit different right now in Bannock County."

If you have any new information regarding either incident, Lt. Walker would like you to call the authorities right away.

"Tell us what you know," Walker said. "Tell us things you see that are out of the ordinary and that don't line up just right. When things seem unsafe or you need some extra help, call us. We are open 24 hours a day. We are happy to come anytime."

To report any new information on the case, contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.