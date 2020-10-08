EIPH confirms another death due to COVID-19

News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed another death associated with COVID-19.

The individual was a male in his 70s from Bonneville County.

This bring the total to 30 deaths in the health district.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has reported a total 23 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

As of Wednesday, there are 500 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

10 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

65 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

127 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

277 people were 80+

93.2% of deaths with known race were White. 0.6% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.8% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.4% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.4% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 13 death is pending.

88.11% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.89% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 death is pending.