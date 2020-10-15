Possible consolidation between Pocatello and Chubbuck could affect local libraries

News

POCATELLO, IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - A merger between Pocatello and Chubbuck on the November 2020 ballot could change more than just zoning restrictions.

The Portneuf District Library Board of Trustees are concerned with the proposed consolidation between the two cities, which would create challenges for the library and its patrons going forward.

"If the cities consolidate under Idaho law, the largest city overtakes the smaller city," said Portneuf District Library Director Holly Jackson. "Chubbuck would be overtaken by Pocatello, which means that our library, which is chartered to serve North Bannock County outside of Pocatello, would no longer be able to be located inside the city."

The merger between the two cities could result in the Chubbuck community having to pay more in property taxes.

"If Chubbuck residents become part of the city of Pocatello and are taxed for a city library, they have the potential to be taxed 0.04% more on their property than they are being taxed now," Jackson said.

Jackson fears three potential fallouts from the merger. In an open letter to voters, the District says either the City of Pocatello Library would have to disband, the Portneuf District Library would have to relocate, or both Portneuf and the Marshall Library could combine into one.

Jackson believes community members have the control in what final decision will be made.

"It would be up to the voters," Jackson said. "The voters would have to decide whether the district dissolves, annexes more area or loses area to the city. All of that would have to be up to the taxpayers to vote on what they would approve."

The Board of Trustees have said they love being a part of the Chubbuck and North Bannock communities and want to continue to offer library services for many years to come.