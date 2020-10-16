Early voting underway in Bannock County

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - You can now cast your vote in Bannock County.

The Bannock County Elections Office has opened up early voting at its headquarters.

Their facility is currently not requiring masks for its workers and Bannock County voters. The mandate seems to be a divisive issue for some voters in the community.

"I don't want to share my germs with other people," said Bannock County voter Kimberly Beason-Schmidt. "It’s socially responsible to wear a mask, and I think that it should be part of the process this year."

"I wish they had worn masks, just because it’s a little bit safer, but it is their right not to," said another Bannock County voter Kat Van Leuven.

For some, early voting provides both a safe and essential alternative.

"I wanted to vote early," Beason-Schmidt said. "For one to make my voice heard and make sure that my ballot was dropped off where it needed to be. And for two, I don't want to be in crowds around a bunch of people."

With the polls opening up in advance, more of the community is able to cast their vote in safety.

"It's a right and an honor to be able to vote, especially as a woman," Van Leuven said. "So, voting for me is very important, and I wanted to come and do that today."

The Election Office is open for voters Monday-Friday from 9 to 4:30 p.m. You have until Nov. 3 to vote on the 2020 ballot.