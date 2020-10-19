Local craft show hosts event in Pocatello

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A very crafty weekend takes place down in Pocatello.

The Goodbye Hello Craft Show hosted their event on Saturday at the Mountain View Event Center.

Due to COVID-19, the craft show had to be canceled during the spring.

Despite the pandemic, the creators of the event are pleased with the growth of the event since its inception.

"We started out very small," said Co-Creator Jamie Helmandollar. "We didn't have very many vendors, and then we just started kind of building our clientele, and we wanted to provide a way for local businesses to have the opportunity to reach customers.

The event provided small businesses and vendors the opportunity to showcase their food and products to a widespread audience.

"We just barely started the business two months ago, and being able to utilize this spot and be able to get our name out there has been wonderful," said craft show vendor Jacklin Welker.

Some of the proceeds for the event will be donated to different non-profits across the area.

"We’ve had lots of different things," Helmandollar said. "We’re doing this Toys for Tots donation box today. We try to impact the community in positive ways."

Helmandollar says they plan to host the event again in Spring 2021.