KIFI/KIDK Voter Guide: Jeff Hough

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Jeff Hough took the job as interim Bannock County Commissioner during the summer after Commissioner Steve Brown resigned. Hough earned a BA in Finance from Idaho State University and is a member of the Pocatello Marathon Committe and the race director of the Pocatello Fall Ultra mountain bike race.

Why are you running to keep your seat?

Hough: “I’d been talking to a friend of mine about being involved. Many years ago, I helped a friend of mine get elected to a mayor's position in north Las Vegas, so I followed her career and that got me really interested in local politics. This spring, Steve Brown told me he might be leaving and wanted to know if I was really serious about getting involved, and my wife and I thought about it and thought this was the opportunity to really get involved and make our mark.

I’ve been a Bannock County resident the majority of my life, and I love Bannock County. I’m passionate and I want to do my part to help Bannock County reach its potential.

What issues would you address if you’re elected as commissioner?

Hough: “The first issue I really want to look at is economic development. I feel like we have a lot of untapped potential in this area. I don’t feel like that the economic development that’s taken place has really taken advantage of the relationship it could have with ISU, I don’t think it’s taken advantage of the relationship it could have with the existing business structure.

I think south county is an untapped resource for economic growth down there. In fact, commissioners Moser and Tovey and I met with the south county mayors a couple weeks ago, and they’re very interested in it. They need help, they’re part time mayors. With the contacts I have and the experience I have, economic development is something I’m really looking forward to.

I grew up in Marsh Valley and I love south county. I know people down there are somewhat scared of growth, and I get that. A lot of people say we want to control growth--well, you can’t control it. I want to try to manage it and bring in the right type of businesses and the right type of industries that represent who we are.

The second issue I really want to focus on is government efficiency. One of the first things I did when I was appointed, I walked into the auditor's office and asked how we evaluate which projects we’re going to do in the county. She gave me an honest answer and said if we have the money we do it. With my financial background I said, that doesn’t fly.

So we’ve put together a financial analysis team where we’re starting to evaluate the projects we’re going to do to see if this is a good way to invest taxpayer’s money. So far we’ve uncovered some things that we’ve been able to save some money and choose different projects, so I’m really excited about that.

The last area is transparency. I ran a Facebook poll the other day, just seeing what people’s top issues were, and transparency was #3 on the list. I’m trying to use my social media skills and background in online marketing--I’ve got my blog, my Facebook page, the Bannock County Commissioners page--and I’m really trying to push information out so that people understand why and how we do things so they can have more input and make more informed decisions.