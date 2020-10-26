Pocatello Mayor delivers flamingo to 5 year old

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 5-year-old Pocatello girl was surprised to see the mayor show up at her house last Thursday.

The young girl named Addie sent a letter to Mayor Brian Blad last month asking if she could have a flamingo. She wrote the lettter because her mother told her she would have to ask the mayor.

After discussing with department heads and officials, the mayor concluded that live flamingos aren't allowed in Pocatello.

The mayor decided to drop off an air-inflated flamingo instead, along with some "flamingo food."