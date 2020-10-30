Cooling for Halloween

News

Winds with a cool front push through this afternoon into tonight. Slight shower chance for the mountains, Jackson has low clouds and fog. Temps will reach 62-65 in the SRP and Salmon. 50's in Jackson and chilly tonight 20's/30's with winds decreasing from 30mph gusts early. This small blast of cool air will drop Halloween temps to the low 50's again on Saturday. Then we will begin to climb back toward 60 by Monday and Election Day. Set your clocks back 1 hour Saturday night before bed - Have a safe and fun weekend. See you again Monday at 5am on 8 & 3.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather 208-534-9957