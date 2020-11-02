ISU professor Henry Oh named U.S. Professor of the Year

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A local professor has recently received national recognition.

Idaho State University College of Technology Health Occupations Department Chair and Clinical Professor Henry Oh was recognized as U.S. Professor of the Year in Health Sciences by the Association of Clinical Scientists.

The Clinical Trumpet, the official news publication of the Association of Clinical Scientists (ACS), made the announcement in its October 2020 issue, stating, “The Association has learned that one of its members, Henry Oh, PhD, FACSc, has been selected the U.S. Professor of the Year in Health Sciences by Extraordinary People Awards, a group that identifies individuals who have achieved exceptional success in their professions and/or have made significant contributions to the community by empowering the lives of others.”

Oh is a chartered biologist in the United Kingdom, a registered respiratory therapist with neonatal pediatric specialty and a medical laboratory technologist. He is a Fellow of the Association of Clinical Scientists (FACSc), which is a title bestowed to doctoral scientists who are experts in the education of and/or application of laboratory methods for the diagnosis and treatment of human diseases.

He is the past president of the Lambda Beta Society, the national honor society for respiratory therapists in the United States and he is also vice president of the Utah State Society of American Medical Technologists.

"The US Professor of the Year Award in Health Sciences means a lot to me, because I am a first generation student and first generation graduate," Oh said. "My parents never went to college, so, I believe anybody can do it."

Oh has also written a book, “A Clinically-Oriented Approach to Anatomy and Physiology,” which will be published in November by Kendall Hunt Publishing.