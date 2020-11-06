Pocatello Animal Shelter helping active duty Military and Veterans find a new furry friend

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Veterans Day is next week, and to celebrate, the Pocatello Animal Services is offering to help Active Duty Military and Veterans find a new furry friend.

The shelter is hosting a Free Pet Adoption Week Nov. 9 – 14.

Those who’ve served or are serving our country can add a furry friend to their life for free next week.

In honor of Veterans Day, active duty service members and veterans can have pet adoption fees waived when they adopt a dog or cat from the Pocatello Animal Shelter from November 9 through 14. The free adoptions are made possible by an anonymous donation to The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.

“Through this special gift, we can provide our veterans and active duty service members with something special during this time of remembrance,” said Josh Heinz, Animal Services Director. “Thank you to the anonymous donor and The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, and thank you to our currently serving military members and veterans for what they do.”

To qualify for the fee-waived adoption, active duty service members or veterans must show proof of service. Accepted documentation may include:

DD214 paperwork or its equivalent

VA Health Benefits card

Military Identification card

State Issued Identification card with veteran status

Dependent Identification or spouse card

The adoption includes vaccinations, microchip implant, City license, collar, and more. The adoption process takes between 15 and 30 minutes. While the adoption paperwork is being filled out, potential pet parents are screened by shelter staff to help ensure the chosen pet will be a good fit in the new home.