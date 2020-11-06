Santa arrives at Cabela’s Saturday
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Santa will be cruising into Ammon on Saturday to officially kick off Santa’s Wonderland at Cabela’s.
You are invited to welcome Santa in an outdoor drive-by event as he officially arrives from the North Pole.
Contactless visits with Santa will start on Nov. 8 and advance reservations can be made now.
The contactless visit with Santa includes a comprehensive approach to help ensure everyone’s safety throughout the event. Key elements include:
- Free Digital Reservations: Advance digital reservations are required for all guests and can be made online. Spots are limited to allow appropriate physical distancing and additional cleaning.
- Temperature Screening: All families and team members will complete temperature screening with a non-contact thermometer prior to entering Santa’s Wonderland.
- Magic Santa Shield: An innovative, glare-free clear protective barrier will be in place between Santa and families at all times to allow for a contactless experience. The shield is cleaned and sanitized between each visit.
- Physical Distancing: Families will standby in a designated area away from other shoppers with fun winter wonderland-themed floor decals and signage to ensure a safe distance.
- Santa’s Sanitation Squad: Santa’s team of elves will clean all surfaces between each visit and frequently ensure all safety measures are being implemented correctly.
- Face coverings: All team members throughout the store are required to wear face coverings. Customer requirements vary by location based on local public health guidelines.
You can make a reservation at www.cabelas.com/santa.
