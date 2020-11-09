Skip to Content
Pocatello Ski Swap hosts event at Pine Ridge Mall

Visitors looking at merchandise during Saturday's Pocatello Ski Swap
KIFI/KIDK
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Ski season is just around the corner, and Idahoans are getting ready.

The Pocatello Ski Swap took place this weekend at the Old Herberger's Building in the Pine Ridge Mall.

The annual event allows skiers and snowboarders to buy and sell their gear for the upcoming season. Particpants paid a two dollar entry fee to attend the ski swap.

The event was sponsored by groups such as the Pocatello Ski and Snowboard Association and the Pebble Creek Ski Area.

