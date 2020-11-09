Uncle Jim’s collects donations for Anita

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - One Pocatello restaurant is helping out the family of Anita AlQattan, a one-year-old girl who sustained significant injures during a dog attack back in October.

Uncle Jim's restaurant owner Chris Arvas believes in giving back to the community when they are in need. When he learned of the attack on Anita, he decided that his restaurant would do something to help.

"Well I know them," Arvas said. "I mentioned that I was going to donate, and the staff decided they wanted to put up a jar and get contributions from the customers. So, that’s how it began."

Donations to the family have been coming from all over. Highland Golf Course raised over $11,000 during their benefit scramble on Nov. 1.

"We have been pretty fortunate," Arvas said. "Customers have been quite generous. In the first two weeks, we raised over $600, and there is still more money coming in."

With a long road ahead in Anita's recovery, Arvas says he hopes the donations at the restaurant can assist the family in some way.

"They are going to go through some hard times here," Arvas said. "The child is going to need a lot of surgery and medical attention. They are going to have a lot of personal expense and need a lot of help. We figured anything we could do to help them would do it."

Uncle Jim's Family Dining is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can bring donations for the family during their operating hours.