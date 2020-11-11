Melaleuca awards annual employee dividends

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI-KIDK)-Idaho Falls-based Melaleuca has awarded $2.2 million in loyalty and longevity pay dividends to 170 employees Wednesday, including 124 in Idaho and 46 in Tennessee.

CEO Frank VanderSloot presented bonus checks to employees who reached landmark anniversaries during an online company meeting.

The company's unique Loyalty and Long-term bonus program pays $5,000 to all employees on a 5-year anniversary, $10,000 at 10 years, $15,000 at 15 years, $20,000 net at 20 years, $25,000 at 25 years, and $30,000 at 30 years. The program is intended for all employees regardless of position, pay level, or full or part-time status.

“I think it’s great that we’re going through life together,” VanderSloot said to employees. “It’s important to reward the people who have built Melaleuca, and this bonus serves as a token of our appreciation for their years of dedicated service.”



64 employees received $5,000, 37 received $10,000, 36 received $15,000, 18 received $20,000, seven received $25,000, and eight employees received $30,000 bonus checks.

In total, The Wellness Company has paid $30,226,546 through the Loyalty and Long-Term Contribution Bonus program to employees since it began in 2007.

According to a Melaleuca news release, "VanderSloot created the Loyalty and Long-Term Contribution Bonus program so every employee who spends their career with Melaleuca can have in excess of $1 million in the bank when they retire from Melaleuca."

“It's our goal that Melaleuca employees will retire as millionaires,” VanderSloot said. “Even the janitors will retire as millionaires if they simply follow our program.”

The retirement program includes taking advantage of the company's 401(k) matching program, investment of longevity bonuses, and earning a modest rate of return on that investment.

Melaleuca has added 1,333 employees to its workforce since January 1, 2020.