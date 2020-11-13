Street crews prepare ahead of winter storm

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Cities are preparing as impending storms usher in the season of icy roads, parking restrictions and snow removal.

Idaho State Police released a statement early Friday, stating they were already unable to respond to the amount of crashes and slide-offs happening on the West side of the state.

Many cities in the region are pre-treating roads ahead of the storm, and keeping road clearing fleets on standby as storms approach Friday and are scheduled to linger through the weekend. Drivers still need to exercise extreme caution. The storm could potentially dump several inches of new snow in areas of the Snake River plane, and more in the mountains.

The city of Idaho Falls has just released their new snow and ice policy which details snow removal procedures, priorities and responsibilities. The city also provides interactive maps which help residents stay up to date on snow removal schedules and parking restrictions. The maps also lay out the city's primary, secondary and tertiary priorities when it comes to clearing roads.

Idaho Falls residents can also follow this link to sign up for the city's Winter alert system via email. You can also text ifalerts (one word no caps) to 91011 to subscribe to text alerts.