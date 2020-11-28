Community Dinner Table hands out meals for Thanksgiving in Blackfoot

News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Members of the Blackfoot community helped give back during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Community Dinner Table served Thanksgiving dinner at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church. The CDT prepared and packaged meals that were handed out to many families in the community through a drive-thru format at the front door.

"We formulated a plan to have people come and sit down and eat, but as these COVID numbers kept rising, we decided that a drive-thru was a more responsible way to handle it," said CDT President Jackie Young.

The CDT prepared meals that matched some of the traditions of a Thanksgiving dinner.

"We’re providing a complete Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing and yams," Young said. "We also have pumpkin pie in a row and cranberry sauce all homemade."

For CDT Chariman Corenna Cannon, her satisfaction with the event was not only with the families they helped out, but also with the amount of volunteers that came out to give back to the Blackfoot community.

"I have found this year that a lot of people are looking out for their neighbors," CDT Chairman Corenna Cannon said. "They notice when someone is sick or alone, and I've been grateful for that. People are looking beyond themselves."

Young said they have historically served around 200 people and planned on doing the same in 2020.