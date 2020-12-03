D93 schools to stay in Phase 2 next week
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 schools will stay in Phase 2 next week (Dec. 7 - Dec. 11).
There were a total of 59 cases reported in the district this week.
There will be a regular school day for K through sixth grade. Middle school students have a two hour online learning day, and high school students have a four hour learning day.
This week, the district had confirmed positive cases for COVID-19 at the following schools:
The district said students who were in close contact with the individuals who tested positive have been notified and asked to quarantine according to public health guidelines.
