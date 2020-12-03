D93 schools to stay in Phase 2 next week

News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 schools will stay in Phase 2 next week (Dec. 7 - Dec. 11).

There were a total of 59 cases reported in the district this week.

There will be a regular school day for K through sixth grade. Middle school students have a two hour online learning day, and high school students have a four hour learning day.

This week, the district had confirmed positive cases for COVID-19 at the following schools:

The district said students who were in close contact with the individuals who tested positive have been notified and asked to quarantine according to public health guidelines.

You can view more information HERE.