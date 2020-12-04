ISU names interim Provost

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee has announced the appointment of Dr. Karen Appleby as interim Provost of the university. She will begin serving in the role in January and hold the post until a permanent candidate is hired.

Laura Woodruff-Ney announced plans to leave ISU. Her last day will be in mid-January. ISU will announce a search timeline for permanently filling the post early in the spring semester.

“As our University looks to the future, it is important that we have strong interim leadership to lay the right foundation for our success and to continue the momentum on the projects we already have underway,” said President Satterlee. “Karen’s dedication to our University is unparalleled, and she has the great respect and admiration of her colleagues across campus. I look forward to collaborating with her to continue our mission of education.”

Appleby received her bachelor’s degree from Hanover College and her master’s degree and doctorate from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. In 2010, she was recognized as the ISU Distinguished Teacher and was also the recipient of the 2013 ISU Achievement Award, which recognized her “personal actions, generosity, and self-sacrifice on behalf of the university by a faculty member.”