Major sponsor visits Salmon gym

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The principal sponsor of the new high-school gym in Salmon is keeping a close eye on the project as it meets major milestones.

Nep Lynch committed more than $2 million to the construction. This month, crews are working to close the building up with walls, insulation, and a roof.

Since Lynch's initial contribution, contractors and community members have donated time, resources and additional funds amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Lynch, 95, lived most of his adult life in Salmon. He began his career there with next to nothing, but eventually enjoyed success in the lumber industry. He also built the town's first motel, the Stagecoach Inn.