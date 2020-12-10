Memorial trees honor COVID-19 deaths in Southeast Idaho

News

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s Memorial Garden has become a place to honor loved ones that have been lost to COVID-19.

A silver bow has been placed on the trees in the garden to represent each COVID-19 death in the health district.

To date, there have been 94 deaths related to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho which encompasses Bannock, Bingham, Bear Lake, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power Counties.

SIPH has hosted a Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony each year since 1991, but the event was canceled this year due to the pandemic.

You are still invited to place your ribbons in the trees as a remembrance of loved ones you have lost.

“The holidays can be a very difficult time for people who have lost someone close to them. It can be hard for them to find joy," SIPH Director Maggie Mann said. "The bows in the Memorial Garden trees this time of year are one way to bring healing, and honor loved ones this holiday season."

The bows will remain on the trees through the first of the year, and for each additional death, a new bow will be placed on the trees.

The trees are located at the Pocatello Office at 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive.