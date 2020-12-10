UI slates virtual commencement Saturday

News

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The University of Idaho will award 592 degrees to more than 577 students during virtual commencement ceremonies Saturday. The total includes one bachelor’s degree, 12 master’s, and 2 doctoral degrees at the University’s Idaho Falls Center.



As of Wednesday, Dec. 9, U of I students have applied for 430 bachelor’s degrees, eight law degrees, 120 master’s degrees, 30 doctoral degrees and four specialist degrees.

In-person commencement was canceled earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



In addition to their degree, each graduate will also receive a “Celebration in a Box” which includes the diploma cover they would have received at the ceremony, as well as an event program and other Vandal-themed gear.



“Congratulations to our latest class of Vandals for their good judgment and determination in completing a degree from a top 6% public university considered by U.S. News and World Report to be the Best Public Value in the West,” President Scott Green said. “These graduates studied hard, completed their research and kept each other and their community safe. We are proud of their achievement.”

You can find more information about the commencement activities or watch the ceremony here.

In addition to the Idaho Falls Center, the UI will award degrees at 3 other off-campus centers:



Moscow: 408 bachelor’s, four law, 103 master’s, 27 doctoral, three specialist (545 total);

Boise: three bachelor’s, four law, one doctoral, three master’s, one specialist (12 total)

Coeur d’Alene: 18 bachelor’s, two master’s (20 total);