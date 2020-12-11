Police looking for possible abducted child

News

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI/KIDK) The Idaho Falls Police Department says they are looking for Mother and her child. The Mother, is the non-custodial parent to 10-year-old, Derek Jesus Abitia Rodriguez.

IFPD says, the child is about 60 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was Possibly wearing red shoes and a black coat.

The non-custodial mother is 30-year-old Gabriella Rodriguez.

IFPD says, they may be traveling from Idaho Falls to Colorado, possibly through Wyoming or Colorado.

Possibly traveling in a 2006 Blue Chrysler Sebring Sedan – Colorado License Plate – DHR259.

OR a Black 90’s model Ford Expedition.

The child was last seen at approximately 5:00 p.m. Anyone who has seen the child or the non-custodial parent since 5:00 p.m. should contact IFPD at (208)529-1200. Anyone who knows their current whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency immediately by calling 911.