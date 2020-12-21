Gloves, shoes found near reservoir sparks search

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CARBON COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — Crews were called to a frozen reservoir in lower Luzerne County after a quad rider found cracks and a hole in the ice along with a pair of gloves and snowshoes.

The findings sparked an investigation to see if someone had fallen through the ice in the area near Weatherly.

Officials say no one in the area has been reported missing and no workers have been reported missing.

After 7:00 p.m., conditions became too dark, and difficult to continue searching.

Several departments responded to the scene but found nothing.

State police say the search will continue Tuesday morning when conditions are more favorable.

Anyone who may have been in the area or has information is encouraged to contact PSP Hazleton at 570-459-3890.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.