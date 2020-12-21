Police rescue more than 30 dogs from home

National-World

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia (Gwinnett Daily Post) — A Lawrenceville man is facing multiple aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals and maintaining a disorderly house charges after 30 dogs were rescued from his home, which was allegedly covered in feces and had dead animals inside it, on Friday.

Carlos Sepulveda was arrested after county police assisted Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement in responding to the situation at his home. The police were brought in after animal welfare officials received calls about animals getting loose and wandering the neighborhood.

“On December 18th, Gwinnett County Animal Control requested the police department to assist them after discovering a house that was covered in animal feces and had over 30 dogs inside,” Cpl. Collin Flynn said.

“Animal control originally responded to the house on Fountain Glen Drive in Lawrenceville in reference to several dogs that had escaped a house and were running around the neighborhood. When the animal control officer arrived, he noticed that a room of the house was filled with feces and there was a young child inside.”

Police said the feces was on the “walls and floors” in the room where it was found. Two dogs that had died were also in the house. The police department’s Special Victims Unit was called in to help with the investigation.

There were 30 live dogs and a cat in the home, according to Flynn.

The incident is still being investigated by the Special Victims Unit, and additional people who lived at the home may still end up being arrested.

Anyone who has information on the situation at the home is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477

