Police say assailants targeted 71-year-old grandmother Emma Wright when they shot into her house, killing her

CHICAGO (WBBM) — There were growing questions Monday night surrounding the murder of a 71-year-old grandmother, who was killed when assailants fired into her home in Morgan Park.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, the community cannot understand who would intentionally shoot into Emma Wright’s house. But all signs show she was targeted because of whom she let live with her.

Chicago Police detectives late Monday were working to figure out who fired into the woman’s house and killed Wright. But as to the question of why, the investigation leads to someone very close to the 71-year-old – and that leads many to question what happened to the old street code.

At 71, Wright’s life ended tragically. As she sat on her couch in Morgan Park off 108th and Morgan streets, police said assailants intentionally fired multiple rounds at her house at 7:39 p.m. Sunday.

“It says that someone really didn’t care,” said Pastor Donovan Price of Street Pastors.

Wright had called her house home for more than three decades.

“It hits home when home is no longer that safe place,” Price said.

Chicago Police said the shooters targeted Wright’s home, possibly looking for family members who recently moved in.

“Shooting into a house is definitely sending a message,” Price said.

Price said those toting the guns in Chicago have no regard for the street code that once existed. Under that code, gangs would not touch certain people.

“Children, elderly, women – you know, definitely children and women,” Price said. “Today, there is no ‘off-limits.’”

And while the murder of the grandmother comes as a shock, neighbors told us that back in the fall, police tape surrounded the house too.

“A young man passed away, unfortunately,” a woman who lives nearby said.

But this time, Wright, the homeowner, was not spared.

“She don’t bother nobody or anything. She’s very well-liked in the neighborhood,” the neighbor said. “So this is really, really sad.”

But it appears the grandmother’s death was to send a message to someone in her family.

“Terrible things from some lost people,” Price said. “Hurt people, hurt people.”

Police said two gunmen opened fire on Wright’s house. No one was in custody late Monday night.

