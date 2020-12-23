Five suspects face charges in McDowell County home invasion, assault

National-World

MCDOWELL COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Authorities have released the names of five individuals they say face charges in a McDowell County home invasion that took place in November.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, the following individuals have been charged with assault on a female, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and assault inflicting serious bodily injury:

Joseph Farrakhan Hardy, 21, Marion

Jesus Gomez, 19, Morganton

Christian Dewayne Sigmon, 19, Morganton

Ahmad Karreim Washington, 19, Marion

Additionally, Flora Thalia Mejia, 19, of Marion, has been charged with first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

