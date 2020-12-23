Man in custody after police say he burglarized fridge while woman slept

National-World

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — According to the Mobile Police, On Tuesday December 22nd around 8:42 p.m. they responded Roberts Brothers Condos on Dauphin Street in reference to a burglary.

The victim stated that the subject entered her condo while she was sleeping on her couch and took multiple articles from her refrigerator and condo before leaving.

