Nurse says city plows blocked driveway with pile of snow

BOSTON (WBZ) — Dean Katica woke up early last Thursday during the snowstorm so he’d have enough time to make it to work at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “I couldn’t get my car out,” said Katica.

The COVID unit nurse was shocked to find a huge snow pile blocking the driveway and sidewalk outside his Jamaica Plain condo building on Sheridan Street.

“You couldn’t even began to shovel it because the snow was very packed and it was ice and the shovel wouldn’t even touch it,” said Katica.

Katica and his neighbors claim the snow pile was put there by a city of Boston Public Works crew cleaning up an adjacent dead end road.

“They said they will remove it but nothing has happened yet,” said Katica.

The condo association has now been fined twice by city inspectors for not removing the snow.

“So they keep issuing these fines and it seems to me that the departments are not communicating with each other and it’s almost day six now and nothing has been done,” said Katica.

A Public Works Department spokesperson tells WBZ the two fines are being waived.

Public Works issued a statement on the incident saying in part:

“In this particular case, it appears that due to a snowblower or plow, snow was inadvertently pushed back onto the homeowner’s property. The tickets issued by Code Enforcement will be dismissed, and we thank all our residents who continue to clear their property in a safe and prompt manner.”

Hours after this report aired, the city cleared away the snow.

