Families hit the slopes before storm hits on Christmas

NEW HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — This Christmas storm is shifting plans for ski areas around the state.

On Christmas Eve, skiers were making the most of the conditions before they deteriorated.

The Weiner sisters have been going to Ski Sundown in New Hartford since they were toddlers.

“We wanted to go on Sunday skiing when they opened, but all of the tickets were sold out,” said Sadie Weiner.

So, 11-year-old Sadie and 9-year-old Emily were happy they secured tickets for Thursday.

Skiers hit the slopes, taking advantage of Thursday’s weather before the strong winds and heavy rain.

“So, we just wanted to come out before the rain came tonight and tomorrow and maybe delay the snow for another week or two, so we wanted to make sure we can out and got our runs as quickly as we could,” said David Weiner.

Christmas Day and night, the trails at Ski Sundown will be closed due to the storm.

Owner Bob Switzgable says Mother Nature decides when they’re open and closed.

“Sixty degrees, a couple inches of rain, not what we want, but it’s what we have, but we’ve got cold air right after it, so our trails that we have open, they’re going to be fine. We can groom things out,” Switzgable said.

Ski Sundown is open at 50 percent capacity. Skiers have to keep their masks on at all times and families say it’s a great and safe way for their kids to have fun during the pandemic.

“Yeah, great way to get outside. I mean it’s been tough for everyone obviously to be cooped up and as the weather has gotten colder, it’s much harder to find things to do outside with friends, so skiing this year is really going to offer that outlet that we’re all sort of craving right now,” David said.

Ski Sundown is selling all of its tickers online. They’ve already sold out a few days since they opened on December 19.

Once the Christmas storm passes, they’ll be open again on Saturday so that skiers can pick up where they left off.

Right now, they have six trails open and hope to add another four or five in the coming week.

