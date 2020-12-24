Group lifts car off woman after 2 people struck at Quincy grocery store

National-World

QUINCY, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Two people were struck by a vehicle Thursday in the parking lot of a Quincy grocery store.

The vehicle struck a 65-year-old man at the Stop & Shop at 495 Southern Artery.

The driver then backed up and struck a woman, who became trapped under the car.

A group of police officers and a bystander lifted the vehicle off the woman.

The victims suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 40s, was taken to the hospital for observation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

