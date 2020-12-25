Honolulu Police arrest 35-year-old man during raid at one of two illegal game rooms in Kalihi

National-World

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV ) — Honolulu police arrested a 35-year-old man on several gambling charges during a raid at one of two illegal game rooms in the Kalihi-Palama area.

These are photos taken during Tuesday’s bust at a convenience store on Palama Street.

Nine others were also cited for violating the city’s COVID-19 emergency orders.

Honolulu Police officers also seized more than a dozen gambling machines, cash and drugs.

