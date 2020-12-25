Officer may have saved dozens from IF house fire

News

A quick-thinking Idaho falls police officer may have saved dozens of lives late Thursday night.

Idaho Falls fire department says the unnamed officer was driving by the E17th St. home when he noticed fire coming from the roof. The officer knocked on the door and quickly began evacuating approximately forty people from inside the home and garage. Fire crews were dispatched shortly before 11pm.

When Firefighters arrived on scene noted the fire appeared to be coming from the attic above the kitchen with extension to the roof. They were able to keep the fire contained to the kitchen and garage. Most of the fire was extinguished by 11:09 p.m.

We are told two ambulances, two engines, the ladder truck and a battalion chief responded. Idaho Falls Police Department closed down 17th Street and diverted traffic. Idaho Falls Power and Intermountain Gas were dispatched to temporarily shut off utilities in the area as a safety precaution.

Due to single digit temperatures, firefighters report challenges with a nearby hydrant. They were able to access and use water from a second hydrant, although the hydrant broke in the process. Personnel from Public Works responded with a snowplow and a sander to clean up the water left behind on 17th Street.

Damages are estimated at $30,000. There were no injuries reported. The cause is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.