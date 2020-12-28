NYE celebrations will look different in Hazleton, Pottsville

National-World

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — The skies above the city of Hazleton will light up with fireworks to welcome in the New Year.

The annual “Last Night Celebration” is a time to reflect on the past year, and for many, there’s a lot to ponder about 2020.

While the show is going to bring a sense of normalcy, city officials say there won’t be the typical vendors, food trucks, or live music in City View Park.

In other parts of our area, New Years’ celebrations are being called off altogether.

If you live in Pottsville, what more iconic way to celebrate a holiday than raising a Yuengling Lager.

America’s oldest brewery is typically at the center of the city’s New Year celebration, with a 6-foot replica bottle of Yuengling hoisted high above Garfield Square.

“The Yuengling bottle is a symbol of the city, it’s a major company and it’s the oldest brewery in America. Everyone knows Yuengling of course who lives around here,” said David Carroll.

But not this year – the bottle raising in Pottsville is canceled due to COVID-19.

City officials are urging residents to stay home and have a safe start to 2021, leaving some disappointed.

“Since I’ve lived here, I’ve lived here for 15 years and they’ve always had it, so to not have it feels like they’re taking something away from people,” said Joseph Pinnelle.

Some are hopeful the cancellation will bring about a new appreciation for the tradition and draw a bigger crowd here next year.

“I think there will be a crowd, there will be music, and it’ll be a good time again,” said Carroll.

