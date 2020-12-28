Police warn catalytic convert thefts on the rise

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

POLK COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS ) — Polk County authorities have put out an alert after a recent rise in catalytic convert thefts across the area.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that the county, and surrounding counties, have seen an uptick in catalytic converter thefts from motor vehicles recently.

Last month, Asheville authorities told News 13 the police department does follow leads in these types of cases but, as of that time, had not made any arrests in connection with recent instances.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the thefts have come from no particular areas and, at this time, investigators do not have a specific suspect description.

Residents are being asked to keep an eye out for any suspicious vehicles in areas they shouldn’t be or suspicious people around vehicles they shouldn’t be around.

Anyone with any information or who sees suspicious activity happening is asked to call 911 immediately.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.