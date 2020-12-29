He might be armed and is considered dangerous, officials said.

National-World

UNITY, Maine (WMTW) — Firefighters saved a 150-year-old Bible during a fire Monday evening.

Crews were called to Unity United Methodist Church on Depot Street around 6 p.m. Monday.

The fire chief says the fire appeared to have started in the basement, but the cause is under investigation.

“Our crews did a phenomenal job to get it knocked down and save what we saved,” said Unity Fire Chief Blaine Parsons. “There’s heavy smoke and fire damage throughout the inside of the church. It was actually a really good save for an old building.”

The bible had minor water damage, but there is significant damage to the inside of the church.

No one was injured.

