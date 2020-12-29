Las Vegas police investigate death of 21-month-old boy

National-World

LAS VEGAS (KVVU Saff) — Las Vegas police are investigating a child’s death at a valley hospital on Dec. 5.

According to documents from Clark County Family Services, the agency received a report that medical personnel had responded to an injured child and that a hospital had determined the child to be in critical condition. The report stated a concern that the explanation provided for the child’s condition was not consistent with medical evaluation.

The Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed that Victor Ortiz, 21 months old, died on Dec. 5 at the hospital. His cause and manner of death are expected to be released by the coroner.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police said on Monday that they still are investigating the case.

