‘Liliya was the brightest part of our family’: Brother of Vancouver murder-suicide victim remembers sister

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — The older brother of 20-year-old Liliya Zagariya, who was shot and killed last Tuesday, shares his gratitude for community support after a heartbreaking week.

Police say Zagariya was shot and killed three days before Christmas by a random shooter, who then turned the gun on himself. She was working for PeaceHealth as a lobby receptionist at the time of the shooting.

Her older brother, Daniel Zagariya, says she was a bright light in their family and will be remembered as driven and compassionate.

The older brother of 20-year-old Liliya Zagariya, who was shot and killed last Tuesday, shares his gratitude for community support after a heartbreaking week.

Police say Zagariya was shot and killed three days before Christmas by a random shooter, who then turned the gun on himself. She was working for PeaceHealth as a lobby receptionist at the time of the shooting.

Her older brother, Daniel Zagariya, says she was a bright light in their family and will be remembered as driven and compassionate.

Liliya had dreams of being a firefighter paramedic and was volunteering with Cowlitz County 2 Fire and Rescue in Kelso.

“She got along with everybody really well…she always left a good impression with everyone,” said Daniel.

Daniel told FOX 12 his younger sister left a significant impact on his life through her example of love and kindness and her ability to step out of her comfort zone.

He said the support from friends, family, and the community helps move him and his family through this challenging period.

“The outreach of support from the community has been astonishing. All of the words of prayer, comfort, and support have been incredible, and it’s very supportive in this time,” said Daniel.

A Vancouver Police Department spokesperson says they are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting. They said it’s difficult and may never learn the reason for the homicide because of the shooter’s suicide.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.