GBI releases results of Cobb absentee ballots signature audit

ATLANTA (WGCL ) — GBI Director Vic Reynolds made it clear Wednesday that his special agents did not find widespread fraud in Cobb County during a signature audit of absentee ballots.

“Out of the 15,118 absentee oath envelopes that were randomly audited all of those were appropriately counted with the exception of two,” Reynolds said. “The results of the audit conducting by both the Secretary of State and GBI indicated that the Cobb Board of Elections had a 99.99% accuracy rate in the absentee ballot envelopes that we audited.”

During that process they found only two ballots that should not have been allowed. One from a woman who signed her name on her husband’s envelope, plus the following case.

“When we found the voter, we literally went out and found the voter and interviewed that person that they had signed the envelope, but had signed the front of it, had signed it in the wrong place,” Reynolds said.

Still, many have concerns about fraud in other counties. A senate sub-committee heard testimony at the Capitol from Georgians like Sally Grubs who claimed ballots were shredded in Cobb County and expressed her frustration with the Secretary of State’s office and Implementation Manager Gabe Sterling.

“Gabe Sterling posted this, “Iran has worked to foment division in our nation. Those continuing to claim the election was stolen are supporting the tactical actions of Iran. This is the state of Georgia, this is the city of Atlanta and I want Mr. Sterling to answer for accusing people like me, I want him to come in here and explain to me why I’m like someone from Iran trying to steal an election when we have seen the fraud, we have been lied to, we’ve been held up and we’re tired of it,” Grubs said.

Also, tired of it, the President’s attorney Rudy Giuliani who spoke out at the Senate hearing in Atlanta.

“The same fraud that happened in the prior election is going on right now with the mail in ballots because of the unlawful, unconstitutional consent decree that your Secretary of State entered into,” Giuliani said.

The state is also conducting a statewide signature audit of absentee ballots. A research team from the university of Georgia is assisting with that process and the GBI could be called in as well. The statewide audit will be conducted in every other county and we expect to have results in about another week.

