Hawai’i Bicycling League urges caution following Kalakaua Ave. crash

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV ) — A 52-year-old bicyclist is in critical condition on Tuesday night after she was struck by a car on Kalakaua Avenue at around 6:30 in the morning, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

HPD does not believe speed was involved and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors for the cyclist.

Cycling while intoxicated is illegal, and could lead to fines of up to $250.

“Bicyclists can do some things to help keep themselves safer, but bicyclists themselves can’t make themselves safe,” said Lori McCarney, executive director of the Hawai’i Bicycling League (HBL).

“It really gets down to the other large vehicles that put us in danger.”

McCarney also said some cyclists are afraid to ride on Honolulu streets because of reckless drivers.

“One of the things we noticed on the roads during COVID is fewer people driving and more people biking,” McCarney said.

“We continue to see more people biking, but we also see more people in cars speeding.”

In 2020, the state reported four cycling fatalities, all of them occurred on O’ahu.

“Being safe on the road is a lot about knowing where you are able to ride,” Malia Harunaga, a representative from HBL, said.

In Waikiki, riding on sidewalk is against the law. Some residents said they do not usually see cyclists violating the mandate.

Waimanalo resident Tim Gearon, who said he goes to Waikiki several times a week, has not seen any cyclists on side walks over the past four months until Tuesday afternoon.

“The only time I saw it was about twenty seconds ago, that’s the only time I’ve ever noticed anyone biking on the side walk,” Gearon said.

A resident who declined an interview said he sees about 50 to 100 cyclists and skateboarders on the sidewalk in Waikiki daily, a violation that could result in a $55 fine.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.