Nashville Mayor Cooper announces fund for downtown explosion victims

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — The United Way of Greater Nashville will activate a special fund to help the victims of the explosion on Second Avenue North, Mayor John Cooper announced Tuesday.

The Restore the Dream Fund will accept charitable donations from the community to help the individuals affected.

Mayor Cooper’s office approached the United Way to request utilizing its disaster relief fund.

“The funds will be used to ensure individuals and families receive the assistance they need to meet their basic needs during this difficult time,” Mayor Cooper’s office said in a press release. “This may include employees who are out of work due to the unforeseen closure of area restaurants and businesses and individuals whose homes were destroyed.”

To contribute to the Restore the Dream Fund, visit unitedwaygreaternashville.org or text “RESTORE 20” to 41444.

Funds received will go to local nonprofits in the Financial Assistance Network. Those agencies will then work with affected individuals to assess need and provide direct assistance.

The Community Resource Center is also asking for donations for those effected by the explosion.

“The Community Resource Center will work tirelessly to support our neighbors affected by the explosion in addition to first responders who are actively working on the case,” the organization posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

To donate, visit crcnashville.z2systems.com/np/clients/crcnashville/donation.jsp?campaign=2& or via venmo – @crcnashville.

The Community Resource Center is looking for the following items to support first responders.

“We are already working with Nashville Fire Department Nashville Office of Emergency Management and Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on recovery efforts and will have information on more ways to support our neighbors soon,” the organization posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.